Patrick Marleau is re-joining the San Jose Sharks, this time as a developmental coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Marleau is returning to the San Jose Sharks to open his post-playing career — this time in a developmental role.

Two years after finishing his 23-year NHL career, and 21st in San Jose, Marleau is rejoining the Sharks as a player development coach and hockey operations advisor, the team announced on Friday. Among his jobs will be working with Sharks’ prospects playing for the team’s San Jose-based American Hockey League affiliate.

“It’s rare that you get the opportunity to add someone to your organization that brings a level of talent and character like Patrick Marleau,” general manager Mike Grier said. “As one of the top players of his generation, Patty possesses an unlimited wealth of institutional knowledge about the game. Perhaps more importantly, he was a cornerstone piece in the Sharks becoming one of the NHL’s most dominant franchises over the last two decades and knows what it takes to win and succeed in the NHL.”

At 43, Marleau’s 1,767 career games broke Gordie Howe’s NHL record, and ranks 23rd on the league’s career list with 566 goals and tied for seventh with 109-game-winners. He also holds most every offensive record in Sharks history during his 21 seasons in San Jose, which began during the inaugural year in 1997-98. He was selected with the second pick in the 1997 draft.

Marleau officially retired in May 2022, and in February became the first Sharks player to have his number permanently retired.

“I’m extremely excited to be officially back as part of the Sharks organization,” Marleau said, noting he’s looking forward to learning the business side of hockey.

