$100M year-round water park gives families more to do in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City is finally getting its long-sought indoor water park. The Island Waterpark at Showboat will open on June 30. The $100 million park is part of an effort by Atlantic City to diversify its offerings — particularly for families — as it seeks to become less reliant on gambling revenue. It’s a philosophy Las Vegas has used to great effect in recent decades. The park has 11 slides, a surfing simulator, a kids; cove, a 30-foot-tall tree house, cabanas and an adults-only area. Developer Bart Blatstein says the project will help and benefit from the presence of nine casinos in Atlantic City to grow the overall tourism market.

