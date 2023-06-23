Skip to Content
News

$100M year-round water park gives families more to do in Atlantic City

By
Published 11:35 AM

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City is finally getting its long-sought indoor water park. The Island Waterpark at Showboat will open on June 30. The $100 million park is part of an effort by Atlantic City to diversify its offerings — particularly for families — as it seeks to become less reliant on gambling revenue. It’s a philosophy Las Vegas has used to great effect in recent decades. The park has 11 slides, a surfing simulator, a kids; cove, a 30-foot-tall tree house, cabanas and an adults-only area. Developer Bart Blatstein says the project will help and benefit from the presence of nine casinos in Atlantic City to grow the overall tourism market.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content