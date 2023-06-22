Mexico’s top court again overrules president on electoral reform

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has overturned yet another set of electoral law changes favored by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The 9-2 ruling Thursday is likely to further fan the growing dispute between the president and the courts, which have blocked some of his key legal overhauls, including a related change in May. The justices said López Obrador’s Morena party changed the legislation after it was approved in Congress. The changes would have reduced the spending and size of the country’s independent National Electoral Institute. López Obrador has accused the high court of overstepping its authority by judging whether Congress followed its own rules.

