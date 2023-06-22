Florida court won’t reinstate prosecutor removed by DeSantis for refusal to prosecute abortion cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court has refused to reinstate a Florida prosecutor who was removed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after making comments opposing prosecutions for abortions or gender-affirming health care. Florida’s highest court said Thursday that Andrew Warren had waited too long to file a petition. In a 6-1 decision, the Florida Supreme Court rejected the petition brought by Warren, who was a twice-elected Democratic state attorney in the Tampa area. Warren claimed that DeSantis misused his power after the Republican governor suspended him, alleging neglect of duty and incompetence. DeSantis had championed new laws that restricted access to abortion and gender-affirming health care for minors.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.