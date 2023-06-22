EU’s top court says Hungary broke the law by forcing migrants to go abroad to start asylum process
By LORNE COOK
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court says Hungary broke EU rules by demanding that migrants trying to apply for asylum inside the country or at its borders start the process at its embassies in Serbia and Ukraine. After the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020, a new law forced people seeking international protection to travel to Belgrade or Kyiv to apply for a travel permit to enter Hungary. Only once back could they file their applications. The European Court of Justice ruled Thursday that Hungary “failed to fulfil its obligations” by placing unnecessary conditions on asylum seekers. It says Hungary may have put people at risk of catching and spreading the coronavirus by forcing them to travel.