Did initial delays in communication hamper tourist sub search?

BOSTON (AP) — About an hour and a half into its voyage, a missing submersible on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic lost communications. It would take another nine hours before the Canadian research icebreaker Polar Prince, which was supporting the Titan, reported it missing to the Coast Guard and sparked an international search effort. It remains unclear why there was such a time lag. But with the submersible passing the critical 96-hour mark when breathable air could have run out, questions about whether a faster initial response could have bolstered the rescue effort.

By HOLLY RAMER, JENNIFER McDERMOTT and BEN FINLEY Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.