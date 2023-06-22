Skip to Content
DA: Salinas man convicted, faces 240 years to life at CDCR for molesting two girls

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that on June 16 a man was convicted on 19 counts related to molesting two female victims under the age of 10.

Reyes Sebastian Vargas, 49, was convicted of eight counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, one count of sodomy with a child under 10, five counts of lewd act on a child under 14 and five counts of forcible lewd act on a child under 14, per Pacioni.

In addition to his sentence, Vargas will have to register as a sex offender for life. The district attorney's office said both victims were molested when they were under 10 years of age.

He will be sentenced on August 1, 2021, and faces 240 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

