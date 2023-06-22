Skip to Content
Bulls expect Lonzo Ball to miss another season because of left knee injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls expect point guard Lonzo Ball to miss another season because of his left knee injury.

“Everything is going well,” executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said Thursday. “Going into the offseason, I think our expectation is that he’s not coming back next season and he’s going to continue on his recovery. If he comes back, it would be great.”

Ball hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022. He had a cartilage transplant in March, his third operation on the knee in a little more than a year. Karnisovas said Ball stopped using crutches last month.

