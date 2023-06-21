North Carolina House revives LGBTQ+ education limits in final days of session

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Previously stalled legislation to limit LGBTQ+ instruction in North Carolina public schools and require teachers to out transgender kids to their parents is gaining momentum after months of inaction. The House Education Committee advanced the bill requiring all public school teachers in most circumstances to alert parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun. It would also prohibit instruction about gender identity and sexuality in K-4 classrooms. Critics have likened it to the Florida law that opponents call “Don’t Say Gay.” The the GOP-controlled Senate passed the bill in February. It must clear one more committee before it heads to the House floor.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

