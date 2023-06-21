House poised to censure Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California is facing censure from the U.S. House. Schiff was defiant Wednesday as the Republican-led House was poised to censure him over his comments during investigations several years ago into President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. He said he will wear it as a “badge of honor.” The censure resolution says that Schiff held positions of power during Trump’s presidency and “abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.” Schiff was one of the most outspoken critics of Trump as both the Justice Department and the Republican-led House launched investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia.

