Germany frees driver sought by Italy in death of cyclist Rebellin pending extradition ruling

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say a truck driver wanted by Italy in connection with a crash last year that killed professional cyclist Davide Rebellin has been released from jail pending a decision on his extradition. Wolfgang Rieke is accused of road homicide and leaving the scene of a crash. German authorities say he surrendered last Thursday. A spokesperson for the regional prosecutors’ office in Hamm says the driver’s release is normal in cases where there is no flight risk. He says the extradition decision could take several months. Rebellin, one of cycling’s longest-competing professionals, was killed Nov. 30 during a training run near the northern Italian town of Montebello Vicentino.

