Coast Guard says operation to find missing submersible is “100%” still a search and rescue mission

Originally Published: 21 JUN 23 03:16 E

Updated: 21 JUN 23 12:03 ET

By Nouran Salahieh and Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

The Coast Guard and other agencies assisting in the effort to find a missing submersible are still conducting a search and rescue mission, even as oxygen dwindles on board the vessel.

"This is a search and rescue mission, 100%. We're smack dab in the middle of a search and rescue and we'll continue to put every available asset that we have in an effort to find the Titan and the crew members," Capt. Jamie Frederick, the response coordinator for the First Coast Guard District said during a news conference Wednesday.

He said officials believe the crew on the submersible has "limited rations" of food and water. Frederick also said that the oxygen available is "just one piece of data" that rescuers are analyzing when coming up with plans and next steps.

"We have to remain optimistic and hopeful when you're in a search and rescue case," he said.