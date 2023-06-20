World Expo 2030 sees battling bids from cities in Saudi Arabia, Italy, South Korea

PARIS (AP) — Cities in Saudi Arabia, Italy and South Korea are vying for the chance to host the 2030 World Expo, or world’s fair. The event brings in big revenue and a boost to the image and reputation of the host cities. Saudi Arabia financed a splashy exhibit beneath the Eiffel Tower and sent its crown prince to Paris this week. Italy’s premier and South Korea’s president descended on the French capital Tuesday too. They presented their bids for Rome, Riyadh, and the South Korean city of Busan at the International Bureau of Exhibitions on Tuesday. A vote is expected in November.

