Skip to Content
News

Soccer faces wave of racial and offensive abuse incidents amid FIFA pledge to stop games

By
Published 6:06 AM

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — A leading anti-discrimination group in soccer says there is an “urgent crisis” in the game because of racial and offensive abuse. Two international soccer games were stopped Monday because of racial abuse between players. New Zealand refused to continue playing against Qatar. Ireland’s under-21 team stopped its game against Kuwait. A United States-Mexico game was cut short last week amid homophobic chants by fans. An advisor to Brazil player Vinícius Júnior was racially harassed by a steward at a stadium in Spain. The incidents follow days after FIFA president Gianni Infantino said games should stop when there is discrimination.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content