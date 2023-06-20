Pacific Grove City Council to discuss future of parklets in a meeting

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) - Parklets in Pacific Grove may soon look a little different.

On Wednesday, the council could decide to extend the curb by 10 inches submit a re-striping plan for parking spaces and parklets, or take other actions.

"I like sitting out here when I go to restaurants especially if it's a nice day, I like the view, especially in this corner I can see the ocean," said Liz Akinto, a Monterey County Resident.

What was once a way to bring more business to restaurants during the pandemic is now here to stay but the city wants to make some improvements.

Business owner and Chamber of Commerce member Liz Jacobs are hoping the city does not go with the curb extension recommendation as it might affect the dining experience at her restaurant.

"We would lose overhead shelter, I'm afraid there is going to be an issue, there is drizzle, there's sometimes very heavy sun, not often in pacific grove, but that does happen. So we love to be able to have this cover. we also it allows us to have heating," said Liz Jacobs, Commissioner of Economic Development/owner of Wildfish restaurant.

She says the restriping plan is a more convenient option. However, the city says they're concerned about several existing parklets on the lighthouse and fountain. This resulted in the potential plan to extend the curb.

"Re-stripe the street it would cost very little and we would preserve the park that says it is," said Jacobs.

Jacob went on to say parklets overall elevate the ambiance in Pacific Grove, said Liz Jacobs.

"Pacific Grove we are so lucky to have these charming, beautiful outdoor amenities and they have all the creature comforts and you know, it really contributes something to put us on the map and give us some vibrance."

The curb extension recommendation would cost about 35 thousand to 50 thousand dollars per parklet.

While the restriping recommendation would cost 11-thousand dollars.

The city is also considering extending its parklets committee to March of next year.