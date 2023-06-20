French investigators search the offices of Paris Olympic organizers in suspected corruption probe

PARIS (AP) — The French national financial prosecutor’s office says investigators are searching the headquarters of Paris Olympic organizers in a probe into suspected corruption. The Paris organizing committee says a search is under way at their headquarters in the suburb of Saint-Denis and that the committee is cooperating with the investigators. The prosecutor’s office has revealed two preliminary investigations related to the Paris Olympics that had not previously been made public. One involves suspected embezzlement of public funds and favoritism. Another involves suspected conflict of interest. They are related to contracts reached by Paris organizers for the 2024 Olympics in the French capital.

