Doctor: Carlos Dominguez, suspect in Davis serial stabbings, not competent to stand trial

WOODLAND – The former UC Davis student suspected of stabbing and killing two and injuring another woman was in court on Tuesday, with the hearing about answering the question: "Is Carlos Dominguez competent to stand trial?"

A doctor concluded that he is not competent.

But the district attorney disagrees, so they will move forward with a trial and let a jury decide if he's competent.

Shortly after the results of the report were read, a messy-haired and safety-smock-wearing Dominguez spoke out in court unprompted.

As his defense attorney was speaking, Dominguez interrupted to say this: "I want to apologize and I want to say I'm guilty and forgive me."

Right after making that statement, the judge clarified to the court that the criminal proceedings are currently suspended while they determine competency, so Dominguez's admission of guilt has no bearing and should not be used against him

Dominguez will be back in court next month where a jury will determine only if he is competent.

If they do find him competent, it will be followed by a criminal trial.