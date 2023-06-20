Cross bequeathed by Pope Benedict XVI is stolen from church in his home region in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a cross bequeathed by the late Pope Benedict XVI to a parish in his home German region of Bavaria has been stolen from the church where it was exhibited. Bavaria’s state criminal police office say that a display case on the wall of the town church in Traunstein was broken open by unknown perpetrators and the cross was taken sometime on Monday. Police said on Tuesday that “for the Catholic church, the value of the religious object is not quantifiable.” Benedict died on Dec. 31, nearly a decade after becoming the first pope in six centuries to resign.

