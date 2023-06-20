Abortion rights groups drop suit challenging Kentucky’s ban but continue legal fight
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Abortion-rights groups have filed a motion to dismiss their lawsuit challenging Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban. But they say the legal fight is far from over. They’re asking a judge to dismiss the suit. They said Tuesday that strategy will now focus on having a legal challenge come from pregnant women being denied abortion services. The current suit was filed by attorneys for two abortion clinics when the state’s ban took effect following the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the Kentucky case, the clinics said the ban violated patients’ constitutional rights. The state’s Supreme Court ruled the providers lacked “third-party standing” to do so.