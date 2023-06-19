Texas Sen. Angela Paxton says she will ‘carry out my duties’ in husband’s impeachment trial

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton has broken her silence following her husband’s impeachment but did not outright say whether she will recuse herself from voting in his upcoming trial. Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is expected to stand trial in the Texas Senate no later than August. Angela Paxton said Monday in a statement that she will “carry out my duties” but didn’t say to what extend she would participate. Whether Angela Paxton will cast a vote with her husband’s job on the line has raised ethical questions over the looming trial in the Senate. Ken Paxton is temporarily suspended from office pending the trial’s outcome.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.