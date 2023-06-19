Auto tycoon Ghosn denies payments to former French Cabinet minister

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese officials say a judge has questioned auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn in Beirut over possible links to a former French Cabinet minister who was charged with “passive corruption” two years ago for dealing with him. Lebanese officials said the former head of Nissan and Renault denied Monday any payments were made for France’s former Justice Minister Rachida Dati. She is accused of having done consulting work for Ghosn for two years starting in 2010 when she was a member of the European Parliament. Dati was accused in 2021 of passive corruption by a person who at the time was holding an elective mandate and benefiting from abuse of power.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.