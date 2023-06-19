2 in custody after gun battle near San Francisco’s Pier 39, supervisor says

By Zak Sos

SAN FRANCISCO - Two people have been arrested in connection to what's being described as a rolling gun battle between two cars near San Francisco's Pier 39, a supervisor said on Monday.

Two people from Pittsburg who were hospitalized after the chaos are in custody, said Supervisor Aaron Peskin. He claimed that San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott had said the two people were linked to a black SUV that was involved in the shooting along the city's waterfront area that's popular with tourists.

No more information was immediately released. Police are still seeking the occupants of a white sedan that was allegedly involved in the gunfire.

Six people – including four bystanders – were injured in the 6:45 p.m. Father's Day shooting by Beach and Stockton Streets. Police investigated along a crime scene that stretched about a mile long.

Two people were shot, and one of them is believed to have been in the black SUV, officials said.

In addition to the shooting victims, Scott told reporters on Sunday that three other people were cut by glass shards after gunfire struck the windows of nearby vehicles; and a 10-year-old girl walking her bike across the street with a 16-year-old was hit by one of the involved cars.

She is expected to be OK.

Scott stressed that the shooting did not appear to be random and that the shooters were targeting each other.

The tourist area was crowded with people enjoying the holiday weekend.

"We were driving, and we thought we heard fireworks," said a man who didn't want to give his name. "Two cars are shooting at each other and then bullets came through the windshield. I yelled to my sister to get on the ground. We jumped on the ground, opened the doors jumped out the back."

He said the ordeal was quite scary and his "life kind of flashed before my eyes."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP 411.