Ugandan border town prepares to bury victims of rebel massacre that left 42 dead, mostly students

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan border town is preparing to bury victims of a brutal attack by suspected extremist rebels on a school that left 42 dead, most of them students. Security forces have stepped up patrols along the frontier with volatile eastern Congo, where the rebels are active. The town mayor says one of eight people wounded in Friday night’s attack, in which 38 students were killed, died. Some students were burned beyond recognition, and others were shot or hacked to death after militants armed with guns and machetes attacked the school. Ugandan authorities believe at least six students were abducted, taken as porters back inside Congo. The suspected attackers, called the Allied Democratic Forces, have ties with the Islamic State group.

