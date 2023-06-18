Mexico’s southern Baja California peninsula rattled by magnitude 6.3 quake; no damages

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula has been rattled by an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3. But the country’s civil defense office says there are no immediate reports of damage. The quake struck about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. It was centered in the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez, about 81 miles (131 kilometers) east of the resort of Cabo San Lucas. The National Civil Defense Coordination says that “at this time, no damages have been reported in the areas where it was felt.”

