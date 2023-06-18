Mexican authorities destroy 14 homemade armored cars used by drug cartels

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico say they have destroyed 14 homemade armored cars of the kind used by drug cartels to fight land battles. The vehicles are usually adapted from commercial trucks, with steel plate armor welded on. Known in Mexico as “monstruos” — or “Monsters” — some of the vehicles junked were truly monstrous. Many had thick steel ramming prows welded to the front. Others had firing ports and gun turrets. At least one was painted in green camouflage to resemble a Mexican army vehicle. Video distributed by the federal attorney general’s office Sunday shows a crane with a claw ripping the vehicles apart.

