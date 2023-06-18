Giants put right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb on injured list with oblique strain

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Francisco Giants put pitcher Alex Cobb on the injured list Sunday with an oblique strain.

Cobb, who has a 5-2 record with a 3.09 ERA in 14 games this season, strained his left oblique in an 11-4 win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to Thursday.

Cobb had been one of the keys in helping the Giants get back on track. Since the start of May, San Francisco has won seven of the eight games Cobb started, with the 35-year-old posting a 4-1 record in those outings.

The loss of Cobb comes a day after the Giants got righty Alex Wood back Saturday from a lower back injury that kept him out since the start of June.

Right-handed reliever Keaton Winn was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday. Wynn earned his first career save in his major league debut Tuesday, allowing one run in four innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports