US Open at a glance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A brief look at the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday at Los Angeles Country Club:

IN THE LEAD: Rickie Fowler made eight birdies, six bogeys and four pars en route to a 2-under 68 that left him with a one-shot lead, at 10-under 130 heading into the weekend.

TRAILING CLOSELY: Wyndham Clark shot 67 and trails by one. Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are another shot back at 8 under.

CRAZY EIGHT: Dustin Johnson made a quadruple-bogey 8 on the second hole, but scrapped back to post an even-par 70 and finish four shots out of the lead.

SEE YA NEXT YEAR: Among those missing the cut were Phil Mickelson, who turned 53 on Friday, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose. Justin Thomas shot 81, his worst round in a major, and finished tied for 153rd out of 156 players.

KEY STATISTIC: Fowler is the fifth player since 2010 to have the 36-hole lead in the U.S. Open while going after his first major. The other four went on to win.

SHOTS OF THE DAY: Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick made the tournament’s third hole-in-one on the short par-3 15th. He joined Matthieu Pavon and Sam Burns, who aced it Thursday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I think you’d be lying if you say you haven’t been through a tough time, especially if you play golf,” said Fowler, who fell as low as 185th in the world last year.

