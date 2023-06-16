Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies from injuries suffered in crash during Tour de Suisse

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder has died one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse. The Bahrain-Victorious team announced the news. The 26-year-old Mäder crashed on a fast downhill road approaching the end of the mountainous fifth stage into La Punt. The Bahrain-Victorious says Mäder didn’t make it “despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital.” The Tour de Suisse is a preparation race ahead of next month’s Tour de France. Mäder’s death was announced about 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the sixth stage in the eight-day race. The start was delayed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.