Salinas Police Department swears in 6 new officers, but still on the hunt to hire more

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - The Salinas Police Department is now getting up to speed on staffing levels after swearing in 6 new officers Thursday.

A huge comeback after being severely understaffed last month. Although the Salinas Police Department is grateful to have more officers join the department, the hunt for new officers still isn't over.

People in Salinas can expect to see six new officers will now be out on the streets of Salinas.

"I think with more staffing and then with more other like police techniques that they have, it'd be it'd be it'd be a lot better for this community," says Juan Martinez.

Just last month, the police department was short-staffed by 18 officers.

"As a business owner, I feel like it's always good to have law enforcement to protect us, you know, not only for a business owner for household people as well. It just keeps, us, the city safer," said Donovan Melgoza, a business owner.

The Salinas Police Department says its been a long struggle trying to fill in the positions.

"It's a challenge to ordination. people don't want to be police officers because of the rhetoric out there, the politics that's out there. so it makes it challenging for a young person to be to come into this profession and be pointed at this bias." says Roberto Filice, the Chief of Police.

Chief Felice says the hunt for new officers still isn't over.

"And we're still short-staffed. so yesterday we were able to augment the unit with the art department with six more new officers. unfortunately, just as we hired six new officers, we have a couple that we're losing," said Felice.

You may see Eduardo patrolling the streets in the near future. He was one of the 6 officers that were sworn in on Thursday.

"I'm grateful to the city of Salinas and police department for extending this opportunity to me, you know, I hope to make them proud in the community."

He was born and raised in East Salinas and looks forward to serving his community after his training.

"That's my biggest motivation is working with a community, especially a site that's where I was born and raised," said Magana.

Five out of the six officers that were sworn in are from Salinas.

With officers leaving in the next few months, the police department says they are trying to fill 21 positions while trying to expand their traffic and detective units.