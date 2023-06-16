Poverty, climate, regional stability on agenda for Saudi crown prince visit with Macron in France

PARIS (AP) — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is poised to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The prince also will participate next week in a global financing summit aimed at fighting poverty and climate change. The French presidency said the talks are to focus on bilateral relations between the two countries and on regional stability issues. Long-time rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran restored diplomatic ties earlier this year. France is a major weapons and defense supplier to Gulf nations. During his stay in Paris, Prince Mohammed is also expected to have meetings to push for Riyadh to host the 2030 World Fair’s Expo.

