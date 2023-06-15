US Open at a glance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A brief look at the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club:

IN THE LEAD: Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele each shot 8-under 62, the best score in U.S. Open history and tied for the best round ever in any major.

PRETTY GOOD TOO: Wyndham Clark and Dustin Johnson were two back at 6-under 64 with Brian Harman and Rory McIlroy another shot behind.

ONE RECORD: The six scores of 65 or better were two more than the old record for any round at a U.S. Open. There had never been more than two 65s or better in an opening round.

LEADS TO ANOTHER: The scoring average of 71.37 shattered the old first-round mark by 0.92. That came in 1993 at Baltusrol, which was also the course where Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf both shot 63 in the first round in 1980.

ALSO THIS: This marked the first time nobody shot 80 or higher in the first round of the U.S. Open.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Schauffele and Fowler shot their 62s on the 50th anniversary of Johnny Miller shooting the first 63 in U.S. Open history.

KEY STATISTIC: The U.S. Open joins the Bermuda Championship as the only two tournaments that have had two rounds of 62 on the same day.

SHOTS OF THE DAY: Matthieu Pavon and Sam Burns both aced the 124-yard 15th hole.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I’d imagine the USGA is not loving the scores too much. I’m guessing the sprinklers are going to be turned off tonight.” — Mackenzie Hughes after a 3-under 67 left him five shots off the lead.

