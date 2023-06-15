Support mounts for Stoltenberg to stay on in NATO’s top job

BRUSSELS (AP) — Support is mounting for NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to have his mandate at the head of the world’s biggest security organization extended yet again. Denmark’s prime minister ruled herself out of the running on Thursday. The former Norwegian prime minister has been NATO’s top civilian official since 2014. Stoltenberg’s term was due to expire last year but was extended to keep a steady hand at the helm after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are due to choose a successor when they meet for a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12. No candidate has been proposed publicly.

