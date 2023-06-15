Michigan bans hairstyle discrimination in workplaces and schools
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Crown Act on Thursday, which will outlaw race-based hairstyle discrimination in schools and workplaces. The new law will amend the state’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, the third time Democrats have done so this year after further protecting the LGBTQ community and workers who receive abortions. While previous attempts at passing the Crown Act in Michigan failed in the Republican-led Legislature, the legislation was passed this year with bipartisan support with a 100-7 vote in the state House. According to the governor’s office, Michigan will become the 23rd state to pass a version of the Crown Act.