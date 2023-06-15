Farmers’ Market returns to Seaside after nearly five years

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - The farmers market is back in Seaside after nearly five years.

The organizer tells KION about 30 vendors were able to make it out on Thursday.

Vendors eagerly rolled into Laguna Grande Park in Seaside to show off their products.

Marta Santos, owner of Antojitos Mexicanos T.S. says, "We are proud to be here and happy and excited because it's the first day this market is opening. This is the perfect place to showcase authentic Mexican food from her small business. People can get to know us, it's a way to promote the business and to grow the business and for people to know us."

If you're not feeling Mexican food, you can find your perfect peach with Orazio.

"the fruit also is organic or pesticide fruit, pesticide-free sorry. and it's pretty good flavors. I got a special freestone, yellow peaches, amazing flavors," said Orazio who works for Stackhouse Bros.

Everyone's Harvest, a non-profit that collaborated with the city to put this together says it's a win for the community.

Hester Parker the Executive Director of Everyone's Harvest says, "The people who are benefiting from this. I mean, we provide community food programs that make it more affordable. These vendors are all small and mid-scale for producers, so they don't have a lot of access to large retail spaces.”

The mayor of Seaside says the location of the farmers market looks promising.

"It's at one of our best parks and we believe it should be another gathering spot instead of just being on the street, so to speak, when it was downtown," says Ian Oglesby the mayor of Seaside.

The farmers' market will be every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Laguna Grande Park.

Parker says people who have Calfresh benefits can use their cards at the farmers market.