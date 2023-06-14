US Open at a glance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Facts and figures for the 123rd U.S. Open golf championship, which starts Thursday:

Site: The Los Angeles Country Club (North).

Length: 7,421 yards.

Par: 70.

Cut: Top 60 and ties.

Playoff (if necessary): Two-hole aggregate immediately after 72 holes are completed.

Field: 156 players (19 amateurs).

Purse: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Defending champion: Matt Fitzpatrick.

Open debut: Los Angeles Country Club is the third course in the last nine years to host a U.S. Open for the first time. Unlike Erin Hills (2017) and Chambers Bay (2015), LACC has been promised another U.S. Open before hosting its first one.

Last U.S. Open in Los Angeles: Ben Hogan won in 1948 at Riviera.

The long: The last three holes are all par 4s and are a combined 1,554 yards.

The short: The 15th hole can play as short as 80 yards.

The home crowd: Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay all grew up within 30 miles of Los Angeles Country Club. Morikawa is one of only four California natives to win a major in his home state.

Key tee times Thursday (all times EDT): 11:13 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler; 11:24 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm; 4:24 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy.

Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. (USA Network), 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (NBC); Saturday, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. (NBC).

Streaming: (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 9:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Peacock); Sunday, noon to 1 p.m. (Peacock).

