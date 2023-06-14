Lebanese lawmakers convene in another attempt to elect president, end power vacuum

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese lawmakers have convened in another attempt to elect a president and break a seven-month power vacuum in the country. Wednesday’s vote comes after 11 previous sessions by the parliament — the last of which was held in January — failed to choose a replacement for President Michel Aoun, an ally of the militant Hezbollah group, whose term ended in late October. The two main candidates now are former Cabinet minister Sleiman Frangieh, backed by Hezbollah and some of its allies, and Jihad Azour, a former finance minister and senior official with the International Monetary Fund, supported by the opposition to Hezbollah and some of its nominal allies.

