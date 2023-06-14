Harvard Medical School morgue manager, 4 others indicted in theft, sale of human remains

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in connection with the theft and sale of human body parts. Federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced the indictments Wednesday. They say 55-year-old Cedric Lodge stole dissected portions of cadavers that were donated to the Harvard Medical School in the scheme that stretched from 2018 to early 2023. Authorities say the body parts were taken without the school’s knowledge or permission. They say Lodge sometimes took the body parts back to his New Hampshire home and also allowed buyers to come to the morgue to pick what remains they wanted to buy.

