Biden endorsed by 4 environmental and conservation groups for efforts to fight global warming

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four environmental and conservation groups have endorsed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the annual Capital Dinner of the League of Conservation Voters. They are praising the administration for its efforts to slow global warming. The gathering Wednesday night in Washington was filled with cheers and applause for Biden, who has pushed a variety of initiatives to combat what he calls the “only truly existential threat.” Although recent actions by the president, including the approval of a large-scale oil drilling project in Alaska, have drawn criticism from environmentalists and Democrats, there were no protests inside the event.

