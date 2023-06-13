US Open heads to Los Angeles, LPGA Tour in Michigan

By The Associated Press

UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION

U.S. OPEN

Site: Los Angeles.

Course: Los Angeles CC (North). Yardage: 7, 421. Par: 70.

Prize money: TBA (Last year: $17.5 million).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. (USA Network), 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (NBC); Saturday, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Matt Fitzpatrick.

Last year: Fitzpatrick closed with a 2-under 68 for a one-shot victory over Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris at The Country Club outside Boston. Fitzpatrick joined Jack Nicklaus (Pebble Beach) as the only players to win a U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open on the same course.

Notes: This will be the first U.S. Open in Los Angeles since Ben Hogan won at Riviera in 1948. It’s the first major in Los Angeles since the 1995 PGA Championship at Riviera. … Los Angeles CC was formed in 1897. The course in its current location dates to 1911. … Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa played LACC in the 2017 Walker Cup. Max Homa won the Pac-12 championship for Cal at LACC, setting the course record with a 61. … Tiger Woods is not playing the U.S. Open for the third straight year because of injuries. … Brooks Koepka has finished runner-up at the Masters and won the PGA Championship so far this year. He is among 14 players from LIV Golf in the field. … Morikawa, Woods, Billy Casper and Scott Simpson are the only Californians to have won majors in their home state. … LACC is the third course in the last nine years to host a U.S. Open for the first time. The others were Erin Hills (2017) and Chambers Bay (2015). … The U.S. Open is the only major keeping Phil Mickelson from the career Grand Slam. He turns 53 on the Friday of the U.S. Open.

Next year: Pinehurst No. 2.

Online: https://www.usopen.com/

LPGA TOUR

MEIJER LPGA CLASSIC

Site: Belmont, Michigan.

Course: Blythefield CC. Yardage: 6,638. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $375,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (Peacock), 2-4 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Jennifer Kupcho.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Ashleigh Buhai won the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Notes: Jin Young Ko, No. 1 in the world ranking and in the Race to CME Globe, leads a field that features six of the top 10 in the world ranking. … With NBC showing the U.S. Open on Sunday, the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic will get a two-hour window on CBS. … Nelly Korda is taking another week off to rest an injury. She is expected back next week for the second major of the year in the KPRG Women’s PGA Championship. … Ashleigh Buhai now has won four times in the last 10 months, including her first major at the Women’s British Open. … Yan Liu finished third last week at the ShopRite LPGA Classic for her best finish of her rookie season. … Buhai is the only player to have won on the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour this year. She also won the Investec South African Women’s Open in March. … Buhai now has victories on four tours — LPGA, LET, Sunshine Ladies Tour (South Africa) and the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

Next week: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

KORN FERRY TOUR

WICHITA OPEN

Site: Wichita, Kansas.

Course: Crestview CC. Yardage: TBD. Par: TBD.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Norman Xiong.

Points leader: Ben Kohles.

Last week: Adrien Dumont de Chassart won the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Next week: Compliance Solutions Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

PGA TOUR

Last week: Nick Taylor won the RBC Canadian Open.

Next week: Travelers Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Dale Whitnell won the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.

Next week: BMW International Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Steve Stricker won the American Family Insurance Championship.

Next week: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

OTHER TOURS

Challenge Tour: Kaskáda Golf Challenge, Kaskáda Golf Resort, Brno, Czech Republic. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Amundi German Masters, Seddiner See Golf & CC, Brandenburg, Germany. Previous winner: Maja Stark. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour Canada: Royal Beach Victoria Open, Uplands GC, Victoria, British Columbia. Previous winner: Scott Stevens. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/canada

Japan LPGA: Nichirei Ladies, Sodegaura CC (Shinsode), Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Yuna Nishimura. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

