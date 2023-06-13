Turkey says it’s ready to open consulate in city that Azerbaijan took from Armenian forces

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is ready to open a consulate in Shusha, a city that Azerbaijan took from Armenian forces in a war in 2020. Erdogan made the comment on Tuesday during a visit to Azerbaijan at the start of his third term in office following elections last month. Shusha, a center of Azeri culture for centuries, came under Armenian control in 1992 in fighting over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. Its retaking by Azerbaijan’s forces in 2020 was of symbolic and strategic importance. Turkey actively supported Azerbaijan in the armed conflict.

