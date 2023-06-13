Philippine villagers flee ashfall, sight of red-hot lava from erupting Mayon volcano

SANTO DOMINGO, Philippines (AP) — Truckloads of villagers have fled Philippine communities close to the erupting Mayon volcano, traumatized by the sight of red-hot lava flowing down its crater and fearful of sporadic blasts of ash. Nearly 15,000 people have left the farming communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon’s crater in northeastern Albay province in forced evacuations since volcanic activity spiked last week. Albay’s governor extended the danger zone by a kilometer on Monday and asked thousands of residents to be ready to move anytime. But many opted to flee even before the mandatory evacuation order.

By JIM GOMEZ AND JOEAL CALUPITAN Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.