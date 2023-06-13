Outside of Miami court where Trump will appear, hundreds of media and crowds await former president

MIAMI (AP) — Hundreds of journalists from around the world have gathered outside the courthouse in downtown Miami where former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first appearance on criminal charges he improperly held on to classified documents. The crowd awaiting Trump’s arrival also included Trump supporters who criticize the the felony charges against the former president and those who oppose him, with some waving signs and flags and at times shouting over one another. Journalists from China, Australia, France, New Zealand, and Switzerland were among the hundreds of journalists who have converged on the courthouse. Some of them have spent several days camped out in the muggy heat.

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and SARA BURNETT Associated Press

