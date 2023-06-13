Long-awaited Vietnam energy plan aims to boost renewables, but fossil fuels still in the mix

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Vietnam has released a long-anticipated energy plan meant to take the country through the next decade and help meet soaring demand while reducing carbon emissions. Experts say the plan will aid the country’s transition toward renewable energy and provides more clarity for businesses looking to invest in Vietnam’s energy market. But they also warn continued reliance on fossil fuels, creaky infrastructure and problems in financing could make it hard for Vietnam to meet its ambitious climate goals. The new plan calls for no new coal-fired power plants to be built after 2030. But total generation capacity from coal power will still rise by 2030.

