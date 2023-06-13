Kenya rewards runner Kipyegon with $35,000 and house for breaking 2 world records

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Distance runner Faith Kipyegon has been given $35,000 and a house by Kenyan President William Ruto as a reward for breaking two world records in the space of a week. Kipyegon met with Ruto on Tuesday, when the gifts were announced by the president’s office. Kipyegon said she would now fulfill a promise she had made to buy her father a new car. The 29-year-old Kenyan broke the 1,500 meters world record in Florence, Italy on June 2 and the 5,000 meters record a week later at the Paris Diamond League meet. Ruto pledged that the Kenyan government will also give similar rewards to future world-record breakers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.