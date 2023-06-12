Woman in custody in Austria after reportedly torturing son, 12

BERLIN (AP) — A woman is in custody in Austria after reportedly abusing her 12-year-old son by shutting him in a dog box, pouring cold water over him and leaving him exposed to freezing temperatures. A police spokesman confirmed on Monday that the 32-year-old woman is under investigation on suspicion of attempted murder, among other offenses, the Austria Press Agency reported. The child’s condition has since improved. The daily Kurier first reported on the case. A social worker reportedly alerted authorities on in late November after the boy fell into a coma because his body temperature had dropped to 26.8 degrees Celsius (80.2 Fahrenheit). He was taken to a hospital, which filed a criminal complaint.

