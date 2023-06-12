Suspect in killing of Cash App founder was accused of stabbing two teens in 2005, according to San Francisco Chronicle

By Veronica Miracle and Jeffrey Kopp, CNN

(CNN) — The suspect in the stabbing death of CashApp founder Bob Lee was also accused of stabbing two teenagers in 2005, according to documents uncovered by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Nima Momeni, 38, is accused of fatally stabbing Lee in April in San Francisco’s Rincon Hill neighborhood. He pleaded not guilty in May.

Momeni, who was 20 years old at the time, was investigated but not charged for stabbing a 19-year-old and 16-year-old during a possible dispute over drugs, according to a police report from the Albany, California, police department obtained by the Chronicle. The police report revealed the injuries to the two teens were minor and the altercation may have started when the 16-year-old attacked Momeni.

The report says Momeni was released due to a lack of evidence and conflicting statements. The Chronicle reports that police labeled Momeni as both a potential suspect and victim and had listed potential charges of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of drugs and possession of drugs with the intent to sell. Ultimately, he was never charged in the case.

CNN has submitted a request for the police report. CNN also reached out to Momeni’s lawyer for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Momeni was also cited but not charged in a 2022 domestic battery incident, according to an April report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Momeni has been charged with murder in Lee’s April 4 killing.

An autopsy report showed Lee, the 43-year-old mobile payment app founder, sustained knife wounds that pierced his heart and lung.

According to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Lee and Momeni knew each other and were together throughout the evening leading up to the killing. Prosecutors say surveillance footage captured the killing and the events beforehand.

Momeni’s defense attorney has argued that Lee’s death was “a combination of an accident and self-defense” with “no premeditation or deliberation.”

Jenkins has said prosecutors believe the killing was intentional and stand by the murder charge.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Zoe Sottile contributed to this report