Family members say beloved AP photo assistant, driver dies at 64

CAIRO (AP) — Family members say Moustafa Bassiouni, an intrepid photo assistant and driver for The Associated Press’ Cairo bureau, has died at age 64. They said Monday he died in a Cairo hospital on Saturday after experiencing a heart attack. Bassiouni, who started as a driver for the bureau in 1991, became a pillar of the AP’s Cairo operation. Staffers relied on his street smarts and quick reflexes behind the wheel to cover assignments across the massive metropolis and wider Egypt. He drove generations of AP photographers, writers, bureau chiefs and regional managers through the rule of former president Hosni Mubarak, the chaos that followed Egypt’s 2011 Arab Spring protests and the 2013 ouster of the popularly elected but divisive president Mohammed Morsi.

