Elizabeth Gilbert delays release of novel set in Russia, citing objections from Ukrainian readers

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Elizabeth Gilbert is delaying publication of a novel set in Russia after what she said was an outpouring of “anger, sorrow, disappointment and pain” from Ukrainian readers. She said they objected to releasing any work about Russia amid that country’s invasion of Ukraine. Gilbert’s “The Snow Forest” was based in Siberia and billed as a dramatic story about a girl living in the wilderness, and of the mystical connection between humans and the natural world. The book had been scheduled to come out next February. A Riverhead Books spokesperson confirmed it had been postponed indefinitely. The head of the free-expression organization PEN America called Gilbert’s decision well-intentioned but regrettable.

