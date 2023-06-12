BTS is 10 years old: Seoul landmarks to be lit up in purple to celebrate K-pop band’s anniversary

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Skyscrapers, bridges and other landmarks in South Korea’s capital will be lit up in purple as the country begins celebrating the 10th anniversary of K-pop band BTS. The lights will provide the backdrop for various social media-driven events marking the 2013 debut of the seven-member group, which is now taking a hiatus as its singers begin to serve their mandatory military duties. From Monday evening, numerous Seoul structures, including City Hall, the 123-story Lotte World Tower, several Han River bridges, and the futuristic DDP visual arts center will be bathed in purple, a color associated with BTS. Messages congratulating BTS are displayed on digital screens across Seoul and postal authorities have issued stamps marking the group’s anniversary.

