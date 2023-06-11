Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport, didn’t reach runway

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Environment officials in Connecticut killed a moose Friday after it wandered onto the grounds at a Connecticut airport. The moose was spotted Friday wandering along a road owned by the Bradley International Airport. Officials say no flights were affected, but they decided to destroy the animal out of concern for the safety of air travelers and drivers on a nearby highway. An airport spokeswoman says the animal never breached the perimeter fence that protects the airport’s runways. Bradley International Airport is New England’s second-largest airport, behind Logan International Airport in Boston.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.